International Command Senior Enlisted Conference 2026

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U.S. Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC) David L. Isom (left) and Royal Australian Air Force Warrant Officer Ken Robertson, senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of the Defence Force, stand at attention during a citation presentation honoring Robertson at the 22nd Annual International Command Senior Enlisted Conference at NATO School Oberammergau in Oberammergau, Germany, June 3, 2026. Robertson shared insights on the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility and has served as Australia’s senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of the Defence Force since July 1, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)