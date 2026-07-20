BEDFORD, Mass – Tammi Wallace Wood, a flight nurse and education manager with Boston MedFlight, reviews intubation techniques with Sgt. 1st Class Jose Morales (left) and Sgt. Stephannie LaCasse, both flight medics with Det 1, Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion, in the Boston MedFlight simulation training center at their Bedford, Mass headquarters, July 17, 2026. The training is part of a critical care training course. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 10:37
|Photo ID:
|9833408
|VIRIN:
|260716-Z-JK986-1016
|Resolution:
|5777x3851
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ready When Called: Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight
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