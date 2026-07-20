BEDFORD, Mass – Spc. Juliana Dugre, a flight medic with Det 1, Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion, works on a medical simulation mannequin in the Boston MedFlight simulation training center at their Bedford, Mass headquarters, July 17, 2026. The training is part of a critical care training course. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 10:37
|Photo ID:
|9833401
|VIRIN:
|260716-Z-JK986-1005
|Resolution:
|3290x4935
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ready When Called: Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight
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