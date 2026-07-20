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    Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight [Image 5 of 8]

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    Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight

    BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    BEDFORD, Mass – Sgt. 1st Class Jose Morales (left) and Sgt. Stephannie LaCasse, both flight medics with Det 1, Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion, use an artificial manual breathing unit on a medical simulation mannequin in the Boston MedFlight simulation training center at their Bedford, Mass headquarters, July 17, 2026. The training is part of a critical care training course. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 10:37
    Photo ID: 9833404
    VIRIN: 260716-Z-JK986-1007
    Resolution: 6393x4262
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight
    Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight
    Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight
    Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight
    Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight
    Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight
    Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight
    Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight

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    flight medic
    training
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    milciv parternship

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