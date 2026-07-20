Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight

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BEDFORD, Mass – Sgt. 1st Class Jose Morales (left) and Sgt. Stephannie LaCasse, both flight medics with Det 1, Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion, use an artificial manual breathing unit on a medical simulation mannequin in the Boston MedFlight simulation training center at their Bedford, Mass headquarters, July 17, 2026. The training is part of a critical care training course. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)