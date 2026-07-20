Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight

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BEDFORD, Mass – Sgt. Ethan Baush, a flight medic with Det 1, Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion, squeezes an artificial manual breathing unit on a medical simulation mannequin in the Boston MedFlight simulation training center at their Bedford, Mass headquarters, July 17, 2026. The training is part of a critical care training course. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)