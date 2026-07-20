Mass Guard Flight Medics Train with Boston MedFlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BEDFORD, Mass – Soldiers from Det 1, Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion, leadership from 3-126th GSAB and 151st Regional Support Group pose for a photo in front of a BlackHawk with instructors from Boston MedFlight outside of the Boston MedFlight hangar, July 17, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)