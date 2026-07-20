USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Oscar Villegas (middle, front), 17th Field Artillery Brigade, discusses his route with Sgt. Zachary Miller as the rest of his squad watches during the night land navigation event during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 23, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The Best Squad Competition tests the best of the best from across the Pacific in a series of physical, mental, and tactical challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)