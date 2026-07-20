USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luis Renteria, 311th Signal Command (Theater) listens to a member of his squad prior to the night land navigation event during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 23, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The Best Squad Competition tests the best of the best from across the Pacific in a series of physical, mental, and tactical challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)