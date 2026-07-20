U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luis Renteria, 311th Signal Command (Theater) listens to a member of his squad prior to the night land navigation event during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 23, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The Best Squad Competition tests the best of the best from across the Pacific in a series of physical, mental, and tactical challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 07:48
|Photo ID:
|9826718
|VIRIN:
|260722-A-PF227-2011
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|23.83 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.