U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Brown, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, talks to his squad while looking at a map during the night land navigation event during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 23, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The Best Squad Competition tests the best of the best from across the Pacific in a series of physical, mental, and tactical challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 07:48
|Photo ID:
|9826722
|VIRIN:
|260722-A-PF227-2025
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.