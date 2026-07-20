USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation

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U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Villaester, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, looks at his map during the night land navigation event during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 23, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The Best Squad Competition tests the best of the best from across the Pacific in a series of physical, mental, and tactical challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)