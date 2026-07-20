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    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation [Image 5 of 9]

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    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Villaester, 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, looks at his map during the night land navigation event during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 23, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The Best Squad Competition tests the best of the best from across the Pacific in a series of physical, mental, and tactical challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 07:48
    Photo ID: 9826721
    VIRIN: 260722-A-PF227-2023
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 13.62 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation

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