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    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation [Image 8 of 9]

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    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Cpl. Ashton Sandlin, representing Eighth Army, shows his plotted points to a member of his squad during the night land navigation event during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 23, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The Best Squad Competition tests the best of the best from across the Pacific in a series of physical, mental, and tactical challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 07:48
    Photo ID: 9826724
    VIRIN: 260722-A-PF227-2037
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation
    USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation

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