USARPAC BSC 26: Night Land Navigation

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U.S. Army Sgt. Jesse Juarez, 62nd Medical Brigade, counts his spare batteries as Sgt. Carlos Sobarzo (center) and Staff Sgt. John Mills (right) look on during the night land navigation event during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition, July 23, 2026, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The Best Squad Competition tests the best of the best from across the Pacific in a series of physical, mental, and tactical challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons)