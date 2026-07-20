424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Leigha Czerwinski, Emergency Response Flight chief, with the 424th Air Base Squadron, 86th Airlift Wing, gives a humoristic souvenir chair to First Sergeant Nicholas Clevinger, during his retirement ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 03, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)