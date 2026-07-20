424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force First Sergeant Nicholas Clevinger, with the 424th Air Base Squadron, 86th Airlift Wing, smiles as he listens to anecdotes during his retirement ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 03, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)