(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force First Sergeant Nicholas Clevinger, with the 424th Air Base Squadron, 86th Airlift Wing, smiles as he listens to anecdotes during his retirement ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 03, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 03:27
    Photo ID: 9826472
    VIRIN: 260603-A-BD610-1082
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger [Image 9 of 9], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger
    424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger
    424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger
    424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger
    424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger
    424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger
    424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger
    424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger
    424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86 AW
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    424 ABS
    86 OG
    StrongEurope
    United States Air Forces in Europe / Air Forces Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery