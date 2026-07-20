424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger

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U.S. Air Force First Sergeant Nicholas Clevinger, with the 424th Air Base Squadron, 86th Airlift Wing, receives his retirement pin from his wife during his retirement ceremony, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 03, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)