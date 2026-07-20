424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chelsey Hall, executive officer to the USAFE Chief of staff and former commander of the 424th Air Base Squadron, 86th Airlift Wing, presents his honorary retirement certificate to First Sergeant Nicholas Clevinger, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 03, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)