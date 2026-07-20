Date Taken: 06.02.2026 Date Posted: 07.23.2026 03:27 Photo ID: 9826471 VIRIN: 260603-A-BD610-1041 Resolution: 6915x4610 Size: 10.46 MB Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

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This work, 424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger [Image 9 of 9], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.