424th ABS Retirement Ceremony of 1st Sgt. Clevinger

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U.S. Airmen with the 424th Air Base Squadron, 86th Airlift Wing, stand in the honorary diamond formation during the retirement ceremony of First Sergeant Nicholas Clevinger, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 03, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)