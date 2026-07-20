607th CWS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shane Watts, right, incoming 607th Combat Weather Squadron commander, accepts command of the 607th CWS from Col. Anthony Glessner, 607th Air Support Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2026. The 607th CWS provides weather forecasting and environmental analysis that supports training, exercises, and contingency operations throughout the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)