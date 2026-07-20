607th CWS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Wood, incoming 607th Combat Weather Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2026. The ceremony recognized the official transition of leadership within the 607th CWS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 20:55
|Photo ID:
|9826051
|VIRIN:
|260721-F-MU509-1080
|Resolution:
|3861x2758
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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