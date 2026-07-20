607th CWS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Glessner, 607th Air Support Operations Group commander, delivers opening remarks during a change of command ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2026. The 607th ASOG provides air and space power expertise, command and control for close air support and counterfire mission, as well as operationally tailored weather support for all U.S. Forces Korea staff and Army units on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)