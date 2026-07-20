607th CWS welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Dalrymple, outgoing 607th Combat Weather Squadron commander, delivers final remarks during a change of command ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2026. The 607th CWS provides accurate, timely and relevant environmental intelligence, in direct support of U.S. Forces Korea, Eighth Army and subordinate commands’ missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)