(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    607th CWS welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    607th CWS welcomes new commander

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Dalrymple, outgoing 607th Combat Weather Squadron commander, delivers final remarks during a change of command ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2026. The 607th CWS provides accurate, timely and relevant environmental intelligence, in direct support of U.S. Forces Korea, Eighth Army and subordinate commands’ missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 20:55
    Photo ID: 9826050
    VIRIN: 260721-F-MU509-1046
    Resolution: 3679x2628
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 607th CWS welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    607th CWS welcomes new commander
    607th CWS welcomes new commander
    607th CWS welcomes new commander
    607th CWS welcomes new commander
    607th CWS welcomes new commander
    607th CWS welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan AB, Fight Tonight, 697 CWS, USAF, 51 FW, CoC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery