607th CWS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Dalrymple, right, outgoing 607th Combat Weather Squadron commander, relinquishes command of the 607th CWS to Col. Anthony Glessner, 607th Air Support Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2026. The 607th CWS delivers meteorological support to U.S. and combined forces, helping commanders assess environmental impacts on military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)