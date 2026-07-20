607th CWS welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Glessner, left, 607th Air Support Operations Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Jacob Dalrymple, outgoing 607th Combat Weather Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2026. The decoration recognized Dalrymple's leadership of the 607th CWS and his role as the joint meteorology and oceanography officer for the Korean Theater of Operations where he was charged with overseeing all Department of War weather operations within the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)