F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aubrey Cabe Taimanglo, a fifth-generation advanced integrated avionics technician, left, and Staff Sgt. Guy Smith, a dedicated crew chief, right, both assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, perform the team's silent ground show prior to the first F-22 aerial demonstration at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 20, 2026. The silent ground show highlights the teamwork and precision required to safely launch and recover the F-22 Raptor before each demonstration. EAA AirVenture Oshkosh provides the U.S. Air Force an opportunity to engage with aviation enthusiasts, inspire future generations and showcase the capabilities of the F-22 Raptor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)