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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026 [Image 1 of 9]

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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Guy Smith, a dedicated crew chief, left, and Staff Sgt. Aubrey Cabe Taimanglo, a fifth-generation advanced integrated avionics technician, right, both assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, perform the team's silent ground show prior to the first F-22 aerial demonstration at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 20, 2026. The silent ground show highlights the teamwork and precision required to safely launch and recover the F-22 Raptor before each demonstration. EAA AirVenture Oshkosh provides the U.S. Air Force an opportunity to engage with aviation enthusiasts, inspire future generations and showcase the capabilities of the F-22 Raptor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9825808
    VIRIN: 260720-F-CC148-1001
    Resolution: 3471x4859
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

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    Avionics
    Oshkosh
    F-22 Demo Team
    crew chief
    Airshow
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team

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