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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026 [Image 6 of 9]

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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force defender monitors an F-22 Raptor as it taxis during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 20, 2026. Security forces Airmen provide protection and maintain a secure environment for aircraft, personnel and operations during large-scale aviation events. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcased the aircraft's fifth-generation capabilities during its first aerial demonstration at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, providing aviation enthusiasts an opportunity to see the world's most advanced fighter aircraft in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9825815
    VIRIN: 260720-F-CC148-1007
    Resolution: 3555x4977
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

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    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    Oshkosh
    Defender
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    security forces
    Air Force

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