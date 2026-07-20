U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aubrey Cabe Taimanglo, a fifth-generation advanced integrated avionics technician, left, and Staff Sgt. Guy Smith, a dedicated crew chief, right, both assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, perform the team's silent ground show prior to the first F-22 aerial demonstration at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 20, 2026. The silent ground show highlights the teamwork and precision required to safely launch and recover the F-22 Raptor before each demonstration. EAA AirVenture Oshkosh provides the U.S. Air Force an opportunity to engage with aviation enthusiasts, inspire future generations and showcase the capabilities of the F-22 Raptor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 18:10
|Photo ID:
|9825812
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-CC148-1005
|Resolution:
|3099x4338
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.