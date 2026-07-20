F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

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A U.S. Air Force defender monitors an F-22 Raptor as it taxis during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 20, 2026. Security forces Airmen provide protection and maintain a secure environment for aircraft, personnel and operations during large-scale aviation events. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcased the aircraft's fifth-generation capabilities during its first aerial demonstration at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, providing aviation enthusiasts an opportunity to see the world's most advanced fighter aircraft in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)