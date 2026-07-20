F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

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An F-22 Raptor assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs during the first F-22 aerial demonstration at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 20, 2026. The demonstration showcased the aircraft's fifth-generation capabilities, including its speed, agility and advanced maneuverability, before one of the world's largest aviation audiences. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team uses aerial demonstrations to connect with communities, inspire future generations of aviators and highlight the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force's premier air dominance fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)