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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026 [Image 9 of 9]

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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    An F-22 Raptor assigned to the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs during the first F-22 aerial demonstration at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 20, 2026. The demonstration showcased the aircraft's fifth-generation capabilities, including its speed, agility and advanced maneuverability, before one of the world's largest aviation audiences. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team uses aerial demonstrations to connect with communities, inspire future generations of aviators and highlight the capabilities of the U.S. Air Force's premier air dominance fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 18:10
    Photo ID: 9825830
    VIRIN: 260720-F-CC148-1010
    Resolution: 3727x5218
    Size: 647.55 KB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team showcases fifth-generation capabilities at Oshkosh 2026

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    F-22 Raptor
    Oshkosh
    Oshkosh Airshow
    Oshkosh AirVenture
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
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