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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Laura Waters, 62nd Airlift Squadron incoming commander, meet Team Little Rock members in a receiving line during the 62nd AS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 26, 2026. The receiving line provided attendees with an opportunity to greet the incoming commander and her family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)