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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Laura Waters, 62nd Airlift Squadron incoming commander, name is revealed during the 62nd AS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 26, 2026. The name was revealed on the squadron’s C-130J flagship aircraft for the redesignation of tail 98-1358 in honor of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)