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    62nd AS Change of Command [Image 5 of 6]

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    62nd AS Change of Command

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Laura Waters, 62nd Airlift Squadron incoming commander, name is revealed during the 62nd AS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 26, 2026. The name was revealed on the squadron’s C-130J flagship aircraft for the redesignation of tail 98-1358 in honor of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 10:33
    Photo ID: 9824401
    VIRIN: 260626-F-HO957-1193
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 62nd AS Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    19AW, Team Little Rock, Herk Nation, 62nd AS

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