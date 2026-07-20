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The family of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Caitlin Nam, 62nd Airlift Squadron outgoing commander, receive gifts during the 62nd AS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 26, 2026. The gesture served as a way for the squadron to bid a farewell to the outgoing commander and her family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)