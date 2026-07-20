U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Laura Waters, 62nd Airlift Squadron incoming commander, assumes command during the 62nd AS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 26, 2026. During the ceremony, the guidon signified the change of authority, leadership, and responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 10:33
|Photo ID:
|9824400
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-HO957-1132
|Resolution:
|4877x3251
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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