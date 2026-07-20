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U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Overton, 314th Operations Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Caitlin Nam, 62nd Airlift Squadron outgoing commander, with the Meritorious Service Medal during the 62nd AS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 26, 2026. Nicknamed the “Yacht Club”, the squadron is a formal training unit responsible for developing and training aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)