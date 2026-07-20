U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Caitlin Nam, 62nd Airlift Squadron outgoing commander, relinquishes command during the 62nd AS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 26, 2026. As the guidon is passed, it remains firmly grasped at all times to symbolize that the squadron always has a commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 10:33
|Photo ID:
|9824398
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-HO957-1124
|Resolution:
|5987x3991
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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