U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru

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U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet, gives his closing remarks during the U.S. and Peru Maritime Staff Talks (MST) closing ceremony in San Francisco, Calif. July 17, 2026. This MST is a pivotal engagement to strengthen the U.S. and Peruvian maritime partnership and develop future engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Maverick Mejia)