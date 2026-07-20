Marina de Guerra del Peru Contralmirante Mario Hector Cacho Pella, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Peruvian Navy, gives his closing remarks during the U.S. and Peru Maritime Staff Talks (MST) closing ceremony in San Francisco, Calif. July 17, 2026. This MST is a pivotal engagement to strengthen the U.S. and Peruvian maritime partnership and develop future engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Maverick Mejia)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 13:07
|Photo ID:
|9822644
|VIRIN:
|260717-M-VD672-1183
|Resolution:
|6538x5052
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Maverick Mejiacabrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.