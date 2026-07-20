U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru

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Peruvian servicemembers with Marina de Guerra del Peru (Peruvian Navy) sing the Peruvian national anthem during the U.S. and Peru Maritime Staff Talks (MST) closing ceremony in San Francisco, Calif. July 17, 2026. This MST is a pivotal engagement to strengthen the U.S. and Peruvian maritime partnership and develop future engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Maverick Mejia)