U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru

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Marina de Guerra del Peru Contralmirante Mario Hector Cacho Pella, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Peruvian Navy, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Douglas Clark, deputy commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, and U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jason Hagen, Chief of Enforcement with the U.S. Coast Guard Southwest District stand at attention for the Peruvian and U.S. national anthem during the closing ceremont of the U.S. and Peru Maritime Staff Talks (MST) in San Francisco, Calif. July 17, 2026. This MST is a pivotal engagement to strengthen the U.S. and Peruvian maritime partnership and develop future engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Maverick Mejia)