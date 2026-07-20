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    U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru [Image 1 of 12]

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    U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maverick Mejiacabrera 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Marina de Guerra del Peru Contralmirante Mario Hector Cacho Pella, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Peruvian Navy, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Douglas Clark, deputy commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, and U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jason Hagen, Chief of Enforcement with the U.S. Coast Guard Southwest District stand at attention for the Peruvian and U.S. national anthem during the closing ceremont of the U.S. and Peru Maritime Staff Talks (MST) in San Francisco, Calif. July 17, 2026. This MST is a pivotal engagement to strengthen the U.S. and Peruvian maritime partnership and develop future engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Maverick Mejia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 13:06
    Photo ID: 9822622
    VIRIN: 260717-M-VD672-1011
    Resolution: 6822x5272
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Maverick Mejiacabrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru
    U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru
    U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru
    U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru
    U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru
    U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru
    U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru
    U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru
    U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru
    U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru
    U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru
    U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru

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    TAGS

    maritime security
    regional stability
    partner nation engagement
    security cooperation interoperability
    U.S.- Peru Maritime Staff Talks

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