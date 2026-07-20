U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jesse Walker, a Foreign Area Officer with U.S. Marine Forces, South, (MFS), provides an overview of the meeting minutes at the U.S. and Peru Maritime Staff Talks (MST) closing ceremony in San Francisco, Calif. July 17, 2026. This MST is a pivotal engagement to strengthen the U.S. and Peruvian maritime partnership and develop future engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Maverick Mejia)