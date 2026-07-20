U.S. Marines and Navy conduct Maritime Staff Talks with Peru

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Douglas Clark, deputy commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South and Marina de Guerra del Peru Contralmirante Mario Hector Cacho Pella, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Peruvian Navy, exchange gifts during the U.S. and Peru Maritime Staff Talks (MST) closing ceremony in San Francisco, Calif. July 17, 2026. This MST is a pivotal engagement to strengthen the U.S. and Peruvian maritime partnership and develop future engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Maverick Mejia)