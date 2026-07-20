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    Fighters take flight [Image 8 of 8]

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    Fighters take flight

    JAPAN

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erin Currie 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle pilot assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, poses for a photo following aerial refueling operations during a training flight over the Pacific Ocean, July 8, 2026. The 85th TES supported the arrival of the F-15EX to Kadena, reinforcing the U.S. commitment to regional deterrence and defense under the U.S.-Japan alliance while ensuring the base remains ready to respond rapidly to emerging threats across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Erin Currie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 22:32
    Photo ID: 9821686
    VIRIN: 260708-F-LO539-1379
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 788.45 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Fighters take flight [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    PACOM
    Team Kadena
    18th Wing
    Kadena Air Base

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