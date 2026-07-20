Fighters take flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle pilot assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, poses for a photo following aerial refueling operations during a training flight over the Pacific Ocean, July 8, 2026. The 85th TES supported the arrival of the F-15EX to Kadena, reinforcing the U.S. commitment to regional deterrence and defense under the U.S.-Japan alliance while ensuring the base remains ready to respond rapidly to emerging threats across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Erin Currie)