Fighters take flight

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A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a training flight over the Pacific Ocean, July 8, 2026. Aerial refueling capabilities extend airborne training time and combat radius, ensuring joint and allied aircraft are postured to maintain regional peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Erin Currie)