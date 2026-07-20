Fighters take flight

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A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron after conducting aerial refueling during a training flight over the Pacific Ocean, July 8, 2026. Continuous fighter rotations at Kadena ensure the 18th Wing remains ready to deliver credible, lethal airpower to deter aggression and maintain stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Erin Currie)