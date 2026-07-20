A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron to conduct aerial refueling during a training flight over the Pacific Ocean, July 8, 2026. The 909th ARS executes rapid deployment of KC-135s to support a multitude of Pacific Air Force missions, demonstrating Kadena’s commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Erin Currie)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 22:32
|Photo ID:
|9821684
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-LO539-1275
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|733.67 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighters take flight [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.