Fighters take flight

A U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron to conduct aerial refueling during a training flight over the Pacific Ocean, July 8, 2026. The 85th TES supported the arrival of the F-15EX to Kadena, reinforcing the U.S. commitment to regional deterrence and defense under the U.S.-Japan alliance while ensuring the base remains ready to respond rapidly to emerging threats across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Erin Currie)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 22:32
|Photo ID:
|9821680
|VIRIN:
|260708-F-LO539-1144
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|608.66 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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