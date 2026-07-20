ghters take flight

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A U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II, left, and F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, fly in formation after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, July 8, 2026. The presence of advanced fighter aircraft at Kadena ensures the 18th Wing remains postured to deliver lethal and credible airpower in defense of U.S. allies and a free and open Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Erin Currie)