374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

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Shinsuke Usui, Akishima City mayor, and U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speak during a meeting at the Akishima City Office, Japan, July 16, 2026. The meeting reinforced the enduring partnership between Yokota Air Base and the City of Akishima through discussions focused on continual cooperation and shared regional priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)