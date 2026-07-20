Shinsuke Usui, Akishima City mayor, and U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speak during a meeting at the Akishima City Office, Japan, July 16, 2026. The meeting reinforced the enduring partnership between Yokota Air Base and the City of Akishima through discussions focused on continual cooperation and shared regional priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 21:41
|Photo ID:
|9821589
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-MU556-1470
|Resolution:
|5481x3574
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.