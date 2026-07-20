374 AW leadership visits community civic leaders

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U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Mendoza, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with Sakae Yamazaki, Mizuho Town mayor, during a meeting at the Mizuho Town Office, Japan, July 16, 2026. The engagement fostered continued cooperation between U.S. servicemembers and the local Japanese community representatives through discussions centered on community partnerships and shared priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)